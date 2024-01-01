Home / India News / Sidhu Moosewala murder 'mastermind' Goldy Brar declared terrorist by Centre

Sidhu Moosewala murder 'mastermind' Goldy Brar declared terrorist by Centre

Goldy Brar is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala, killed on May 29, 2022

Goldy Brar is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. (Photo: ANI)
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the main accused in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, was declared a terrorist under the stringent terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, by the government on Monday. A notification released by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, was associated with the pro-Khalistani banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The ministry noted that Brar was involved in "multiple killings", professing "radical ideology", "smuggling arms", and conspiring to "disrupt peace, harmony, law and order in the state of Punjab through nefarious designs including terror modules, targeted killings and other anti-national activities."

Brar went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a wanted criminal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He is alleged to be the mastermind behind the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 2022. The Bishnoi Gang had claimed responsibility for the murder.

Goldy Brar has also been allegedly involved in threatening several businessmen and demanding ransoms in the past few months, according to the officials.

The nefarious gangster has been in the spotlight for threatening Bollywood singers Honey Singh and Gippy Grewal. His associates had allegedly opened fire at the Gippy Grewal's house in Canada, as per officials.

The Interpol had issued a Red Corner notice for Brar in June 2022, days after he claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder.

The BKI outfit linked with Brar is active in various nations, including the US, Canada, the UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Norway, Switzerland and Pakistan. It is headed by wanted fugitive terrorist Wadhwa Singh Babbar, who is hiding in Pakistan. Notably, Babbar had personally supervised the assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh on August 31, 1995, the NIA has said.

Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in a jail in Gujarat.

