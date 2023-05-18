Home / India News / Ganjam of Odisha awarded as best district for National Water Award 2022

Ganjam of Odisha awarded as best district for National Water Award 2022

The Ganjam Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida stated earlier on Tuesday that the date of the award ceremony is still unknown and will be announced in due course

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Ganjam, the home district of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has been chosen by the Ministry of Jal Shakti as the best district for the fourth National Water Award-2022 because of its efforts to conserve water bodies.
Dibya Jyoti Parida, the Ganjam Collector, stated earlier on Tuesday that the date of the award ceremony is still unknown but will be announced in due course.

Before submitting the final report to the Jal Shakti Ministry, the research team examined the operation of the "Pani Panchayat," as well as a number of rural tanks, small irrigation projects, and other water bodies in the region.
The district administration constructed 268 check dams, 188 kilometres of link drains, and 1,200 kilometres of secondary drains, according to reports. During the award ceremony in New Delhi, the Ganjam district will receive a trophy and citation.


Ganjam as National Water Award: Official statements
The Collector said that a group of researchers from the Central government reached the various water bodies in the region prior to February to check out the circumstance before declaring the award.


According to Collector Parida, the administration has put "emphasis on conservation, groundwater recharge, efficient treatment and re-utilization of wastewater, huge plantation, and capacity creating in water management" into place in order to guarantee that the district's water resources are managed effectively.
For the smooth implementation of these initiatives, the Collector stated that the administration has launched many initiatives in coordination with various departments like PR&DW, Water Resources, Irrigation, H&UD, Forest, Horticulture, Agriculture, and Ground Water.

The authority further said that the restoration of the Jayamangal Inundation Channel, the remodelling of the Rushikulya River’s left flood bank and the development of check dams were only some of the unique tasks the organization embraced.

First Published: May 18 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

