UP temple bans entry for Muslims, introduces dress code for Hindus

An ancient Hanuman temple in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has banned the entry of Muslims and also issued guidelines for a dress code for Hindu devotees

IANS Aligarh
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
An ancient Hanuman temple in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has banned the entry of Muslims and also issued guidelines for a dress code for Hindu devotees.

Posters put up outside the temple in Achaltalab area, also known as the Gilhari Hanuman temple, say that Muslims are not allowed inside the shrine.

The dress code for Hindu devotees says that people should not enter the temple wearing distressed jeans and short and skimpy clothes.

The temple Mahant Kaushal Nath said that wearing such clothes in a religious place is distracting and disrespectful.

"People should come to the temple decently dressed. They can wear anything outside it. As for the ban on Muslims, what is the point of their coming to the temple if they do not want to worship?" he asked.

This temple is famous because Lord Hanuman is worshipped in the form of a squirrel.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

First Published: May 18 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

