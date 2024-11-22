Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Gas leak at fertiliser plant kills three in Maharashtra, nine hospitalised

Gas leak at fertiliser plant kills three in Maharashtra, nine hospitalised

Seven of the injured persons have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad and five of them are in the ICU, said another official

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has received a ‘limited notice to proceed' (LNTP) from NTPC for setting up thermal power plants worth over Rs 15,000 crore.
Sangli Superintendent of Police Sandip Ghuge said the gas is suspected to be ammonia. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Sangli/Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three persons, including two women, were killed and nine others hospitalised following a gas leak after a blast in a reactor at a fertiliser plant in Maharashtra's Sangli district, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Thursday at the Myanmar Chemical Company in Shalgaon MIDC of Kadegaon tehsil in the district, he said.

Police said a reactor at the fertiliser plant exploded releasing chemical fumes.

Due to the gas leak, some 12 people in the unit were affected and taken to hospital. Of them, two women workers and a security guard have died. Nine others are being treated, said Sangram Shewale, senior inspector of Kadegaon police station.

Sangli Superintendent of Police Sandip Ghuge said the gas is suspected to be ammonia.

Seven of the injured persons have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad and five of them are in the ICU, said another official.

The two women who lost their lives have been identified as Suchita Uthale (50) of Yetgaon in Sangli district and Neelam Rethrekar (26) of Masur in Satara district, the official said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra election results: Where & when to watch live updates on Nov 23

Maharashtra exit polls: Axis My India predicts landslide win for Mahayuti

Around 160-165 MLAs will be elected from MVA: Raut ahead of counting

Hotels, choppers booked: Mahayuti, MVA brace for Maharashtra poll results

Maharashtra elections: Uddhav camp bolts doors to prevent horse trading

Topics :MaharashtraGas leakagefertilizer plant

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story