Gautam Gambhir gets death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir' after Pahalgam attack

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team and a former BJP MP, has received a death threat from the group ‘ISIS Kashmir’ following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a report by India Today, the threat came via email and contained just three terrifying words: “I kill you.”
News agency ANI quoted Gambhir’s office confirming that he reached out to the Delhi Police and filed an official complaint to ensure the safety of his family.
“Former BJP MP and current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'. On Wednesday, he approached the Delhi Police, filing a formal complaint for an FIR and seeking measures to safeguard his family's security,” his office said.
This isn't the first time Gambhir has received a threat mail. Back in November 2021, during his tenure as an MP, he had received a similar threat via email.
Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed multiple lives, Gambhir was among the first sporting figures to speak out. In a post on X, he wrote, “Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike.”
Gambhir had recently returned from a holiday in France with his family and has been keeping a low profile since India’s Champions Trophy win in March. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 underway, national team coaches generally step back, using this period as a break. Gambhir was appointed as head coach of Team India in July last year, taking over from World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid.