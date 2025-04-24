Gautam Gambhir gets death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir' after Pahalgam attack

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team and a former BJP MP, has received a death threat from the group ‘ISIS Kashmir’ following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam , Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a report by India Today, the threat came via email and contained just three terrifying words: “I kill you.”

News agency ANI quoted Gambhir’s office confirming that he reached out to the Delhi Police and filed an official complaint to ensure the safety of his family.

This isn't the first time Gambhir has received a threat mail. Back in November 2021, during his tenure as an MP, he had received a similar threat via email.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed multiple lives, Gambhir was among the first sporting figures to speak out. In a post on X, he wrote, “Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike.”