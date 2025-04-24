PM Modi to visit Bihar today; to inaugurate key projects worth ₹13,480 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar today, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,480 crore.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a programme marking National Panchayati Raj Day and address a gathering in Madhubani, Bihar.

According to an official release, the Prime Minister will reach Madhubani at around 11.45 am. Prime Minister Modi will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day programme in Madhubani, Bihar. He will also present National Panchayat Awards, recognizing and incentivizing best-performing Panchayats on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant with rail unloading facility at Hathua in Gopalganj District of Bihar worth around Rs 340 crore. This will help in streamlining the supply chain and improving efficiency of bulk LPG transportation.

Boosting power infrastructure in the region, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1,170 crore and also inaugurate multiple projects worth over Rs 5,030 crore in the power sector in Bihar under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

To boost rail connectivity across the nation, Prime Minister will flag off Amrit Bharat express between Saharsa and Mumbai, Namo Bharat Rapid rail between Jaynagar and Patna and trains between Pipra and Saharsa and Saharsa and Samastipur. He will also inaugurate the Supaul Pipra rail line, Hasanpur Bithan Rail line and two 2-lane Rail over bridges at Chapra and Bagaha. He will dedicate to the nation the Khagaria-Alauli Rail line. These projects will improve connectivity and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region.

The Prime Minister will distribute benefits of around Rs 930 crore under Community Investment Fund to over 2 lakh SHGs from Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY- NRLM).

PM Modi will also hand over sanction letters to 15 lakh new beneficiaries of PMAY-Gramin and release instalments to 10 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries from across the country. He will hand over keys to some beneficiaries marking the Grih Pravesh of 1 lakh PMAY-G and 54,000 PMAY-U houses in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity Department said that the second rake of the indigenous Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is set to be deployed on the Jaynagar-Patna route after PM Modi's inaugural.

"...Till now, two rakes of Namo Bharat Rapid Rail have been made in the country. The first train set was operated between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, and now the second train set is ready. It has been decided that it will be operated between Jaynagar and Patna... This is a fully AC train... This train has 18 coaches and has a seating capacity of more than 2,000 people. There will be no need for the reservation in this..." Kumar said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, security has been significantly tightened across Bihar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar issued an order regarding the security arrangements in the state, particularly focused on the India-Nepal border.

"On April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists carried out indiscriminate firing, killing 26 tourists and injuring a large number of others. It is being reported and broadcast in the media that the attack was executed after identifying the victims as belonging to a particular community," the order stated.

"The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is scheduled to visit Darbhanga and Madhubani on April 24, 2025. In the past, sleeper cells of separatist and terrorist groups have been active in Darbhanga, Madhubani, and surrounding areas, and their involvement in nationally significant incidents has also been established. The presence of sleeper cells of terrorist groups with a separatist background cannot be ruled out in the border districts of the state," it added.

The order further stated that all "terrorist groups and sleeper cell members" should be kept under close and continuous surveillance.

"All necessary preventive and security measures should be taken. To control the activities of anti-social elements and terrorist groups, intensive vehicle checking should begin immediately, and surveillance should be maintained at crowded public places, bus stands, railway stations, malls, and religious places. The Senior Superintendent of Police / Superintendent of Police of the district must remain actively involved and carry out preventive and security-related actions," the DGP said in an order.

"Extra vigilance must be exercised at the India-Nepal border. Intensive checking should be conducted in coordination with the armed forces' border outposts. Thorough checking should also be conducted on roads leading to the India-Nepal border," it stated.