KKR backs Rebel Foods for its latest growth equity investment in India

Global investment firm KKR has made an undisclosed investment in Rebel Foods, the world’s largest multi-brand Cloud kitchen platform, expanding its growth equity portfolio in India.

The investment will support Rebel Foods' plans, including expanding operations in India and West Asia and adding new food and beverage brands to its portfolio, said the company in a statement. Its brands in India and abroad include Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story Pizza, The Good Bowl and American restaurant chain Wendy’s.

“We are happy to welcome KKR as a strategic partner in our journey. Their investment is a testament to the inroads we have made towards our vision of building a stronger platform, expanding our portfolio of brands, scaling our omnichannel presence, and achieving operational excellence on a global scale,” said Jaydeep Barman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Rebel Foods.

Rebel Foods operates more than 450 Cloud kitchens, serving more than 5,000 internet restaurants in 70 world cities, including in the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. It plans to go public by 2026.

The company uses its proprietary technology stack, Rebel OS, to streamline operations, forecast demand, and gather customer insights for its diverse brand ecosystem.

The deal is part of KKR’s Asia Next Generation Technology strategy to support "innovative and disruptive companies" in the region. The strategy's recent investments include Japan’s SmartHR, South Korea’s MUSINSA, and Indonesia’s Privy.

“We look forward to leveraging our global network, local knowledge, operational and technology expertise to further scale the company’s ability to expand its portfolio and deliver novel products to meet consumers’ evolving preferences,” said Akshay Tanna, partner and head of India Private Equity, KKR.

Founded in 2011, Rebel Foods has evolved from a quick-service restaurant to a global leader in Cloud kitchen operations. The company serves more than two million customers globally every year.