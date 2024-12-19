LS Speaker Birla bans demonstrations by MPs, parties at Parliament gates

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House

The instructions came on a day when Parliament premises saw rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:55 PM IST
After political protests turned ugly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at any of the gates of Parliament, sources said.

The instructions came on a day when Parliament premises saw rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc parties on the alleged insults to B R Ambedkar which soon turned into jostling and scuffles leaving two MPs injured and a woman MP claiming intimidation by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

