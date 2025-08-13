Home / India News / Gen Z, SUVs, and short getaways are shaping India's road travel in 2025

Gen Z, SUVs, and short getaways are shaping India's road travel in 2025

A new report shows how Gen Zs, SUVs, and short trips are driving India's road travel boom, with Tier 2 cities leading growth

Travel
Road trips are rising in India, with Gen Z, SUVs and smaller cities driving the trend. (Representational image)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Short getaways, larger vehicles and a growing host economy are defining India’s evolving road travel landscape, according to Zoomcar Holdings’ Travel Trends 2025 report.
  The report shows that 71 per cent of all trips in 2025 were under two days, up from 66 per cent in 2023, pointing to a surge in weekend getaways. At the same time, longer journeys of more than seven days rose by 28 per cent, driven by remote working and “workation” trends.
 
Bookings saw sharp spikes during festive weekends such as Holi, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti, with a 125 per cent rise compared to regular periods.
 
The findings are based on the car rental firm’s internal booking and behavioural data from a sample of nearly a million trips.
 

Gen Z travellers and bigger cars lead the way

 
Travellers aged 18-25, categorised as 'Gen Z', accounted for 31 per cent of all trips in 2025, up from 22 per cent in 2024. This group showed a preference for solo trips, flexible itineraries and offbeat destinations, the report showed.
 
In terms of vehicle preference, SUVs’ share of bookings on the platform increased from 30 per cent to 36 per cent year-on-year, while demand for hatchbacks declined from 57 per cent to 51 per cent. Bookings for 6-7 seater cars also rose from 16 per cent to 18 per cent, reflecting growing demand for group and family travel.
 

Smaller cities drive demand for self-rental cars

 
Demand for self-drive rentals is expanding beyond metropolitan areas, the report said. Tier 2 cities recorded a 30 per cent increase in bookings, while Tier 3 cities grew by 14 per cent. Cities such as Jaipur, Indore, Siliguri, and Madurai saw sharp growth in self-drive rentals, indicating a growing preference for independent travel.
 
Overall, Zoomcar bookings rose from 388,000 in FY24 to 427,000 in FY25, marking a 10 per cent increase.
 
The report also revealed that the convenience-driven features are gaining traction on the firm's platform. Home delivery bookings increased by 33 percent during the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Also, customer ratings also indicated growing acceptance of car sharing. In 2025, 80 percent of all trips received ratings of four stars or higher, up from 76 percent in 2023.
 
Abhilash Kasliwal, business head at Zoomcar, said the trends showed self-drive travel had “moved from niche to lifestyle”, catering to a variety of travellers, from solo explorers to families while offering hosts a source of passive income.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Traffic advisory in Delhi on Aug 13 for Independence Day 2025 rehearsal

Delhi Metro to start services at 4am on Independence Day for Red Fort event

Rajiv Pratap Rudy wins BJP clash: What is Constitution Club, why it matters

ED questions Suresh Raina in alleged 'illegal' online betting app case

UP CM orders heightened security, sanitisation in zoos over bird flu threat

Topics :BS Web ReportsTravel appTravel & tourismIndian travellers

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story