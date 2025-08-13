The Constitution Club of India is a political club in New Delhi, inaugurated in 1965 for members of the Indian Constituent Assembly. It serves as a platform for current and former Members of Parliament (MPs) to interact and engage in social and cultural activities. Membership is exclusive, requiring MPs or ex-MPs to apply and be accepted. The club boasts facilities like event spaces, a spa, swimming pool, and restaurants, making it a key social hub for lawmakers.

Why is the Constitution Club election important?

• Election at the Constitution Club reflects the political influence and networking strength of India’s lawmakers

• The Secretary (Administration) role is crucial for managing the club and coordinating activities • Political parties closely monitor the club’s election due to its significance • Leaders from all major parties, including the Prime Minister, union ministers, and opposition figures, participate in the club’s election • The club serves as a key platform for political discussions and alliance-building. BJP vs BJP: 2025 Constitution Club election battle In the latest election, held on August 12, an intense contest unfolded between two senior BJP leaders — Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Sanjeev Balyan — for the Secretary (Administration) position. Rudy, a veteran MP from Bihar and a five-term club head known for transforming the club’s infrastructure over 25 years, faced a strong challenge from Balyan, a former Union Minister from Uttar Pradesh backed by parts of the BJP leadership.