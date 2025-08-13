Home / India News / Delhi Metro to start services at 4am on Independence Day for Red Fort event

Delhi Metro to start services at 4am on Independence Day for Red Fort event

Trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am, after which the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement

DMRC, Delhi metro
Those holding bona fide invitation cards issued by the Ministry of Defence for the ceremony will be provided special QR tickets by the DMRC for travel to and from the venue. The Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate stations are the nearest to the R
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
The Delhi Metro will begin operations at 4 am on all lines on August 15 to facilitate special guests, invitees, and the public attending the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort, officials said on Wednesday. 

Trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am, after which the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Those holding bona fide invitation cards issued by the Ministry of Defence for the ceremony will be provided special QR tickets by the DMRC for travel to and from the venue. The Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate stations are the nearest to the Red Fort.

The Ministry of Defence will reimburse the DMRC for the cost of such travel, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Independence DayDelhi MetroRed FortDMRC

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

