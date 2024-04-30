German Shepherd attacks 6-year-old girl in Ghaziabad society, video viral

A German Shepherd went after a six-year-old girl while she was riding her bicycle in a residential complex on Wednesday. A viral CCTV camera footage shows the dog charging at the girl, recognized as Vanya Chauhan, while she was seated on her bicycle at the Ajnara Integrity Housing Society in Ghaziabad.

Despite wearing a leash, the owner had difficulty controlling the animal. The video shows Vanya riding her bicycle when the dog charged at her. At that point, the girl's mum Namita Chauhan hurried to save her and kept the dog away from hurting her girl. Vanya, as found in the CCTV footage, leaves her bicycle and takes off to save herself.





A security guard who was speaking with the dog's owner can be seen helping Namita in the footage. She then got her child, who was walking with her, carried her daughter, and left the area.

Vanya suffered wounds on all hands from the dog's bites and scratches caused by its claws, India Today reported. Within the housing society where the incident took place, numerous children could be seen walking.

NDTV reported that Namita lodged a complaint with the police, under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), against the dog owner. In her explanation, she said the dog was not wearing a muzzle while attacking.

She also claimed that the dog also attacked her one-year-old son, but the viral video did not show this. When the dog attacked Namita's daughter, the owner was alleged to have been negligent. NDTV announced that Namita demanded that essential steps be taken to safety the health of residents, such as eliminating the dog from the society premises.

According to India Today, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ravi Kumar stated that a case had been opened and that an investigation was underway.