Patanjali advertisement case: SC pulls up U'khand licensing authority

The top court said its main concern is whether the licensing body took action in accordance with the law in the matter

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 1:24 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction in the misleading advertisements case involving Patanjali Ayurved Limited.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the explanation offered by the body, a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah observed it appeared that the licensing authority got activated to take action in accordance with the law only after the apex court's April 10 order.

"Be honest to the court if you want sympathy and compassion," the bench observed.

The top court said its main concern is whether the licensing body took action in accordance with the law in the matter.

The bench has posted the matter for hearing on May 14.

While hearing the matter on April 10, the apex court came down heavily on the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction and said it was not going to take it lightly as the body appeared to have kept its "eyes shut deliberately".

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

