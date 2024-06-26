Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Maha govt suspends IPS officer Quaiser Khalid

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid with immediate effect for sanctioning the hoarding without the approval of the DGP office, due to which 17 people died and 74 were left injured in the incident that happened on May 13 amid strong winds and heavy rains in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

Mumbai Crime Branch has so far arrested Bhavesh Bhide, director of Ego Media, which had erected the structure.

Mumbai Police has already registered a case under IPC sections 304, 338, 337, and 34 against Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.

As per an order from the Maharashtra Government, "The Government of Maharashtra has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Md Quaiser Khalid, IPS (MH : 1997), Additional Director General of PCR, Maharashtra State the then CP, Railways, Mumbai, in respect of administrative lapses and irregularities in sanctioning the hoarding, on his own, without approval of the DGP office and in respect of the misusage of powers by allowing massive hoarding of 120 X 140 sq ft deviating from the approved norms as pointed out in the report of Director General of Police, Maharashtra State."

It further added, "A report was submitted by the Director General of Police, Maharashtra state, Mumbai vide DO letter dated May 21, 2024, referred to in Ref No 1 which clearly mentioned the gross irregularities and administrative lapses in sanctioning the hoarding that collapsed on May 13, 2024.