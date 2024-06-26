Home / India News / Jaishankar meets envoys of Kuwait, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand in Delhi

Jaishankar meets envoys of Kuwait, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand in Delhi

Kuwaiti Ambassador Meshal Mustafa Jasim Alshemali called on Jaishankar and discussed bilateral relations

Kuwait Ambassador
Good to receive Ambassador Meshal Mustafa Jasim Alshemali of Kuwait this afternoon, said EAM Jaishankar. Image:X@DrSJaishankar
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 7:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the envoys of Kuwait, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand here in the national capital on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Kuwaiti Ambassador Meshal Mustafa Jasim Alshemali called on Jaishankar and discussed bilateral relations between India and Kuwait.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Good to receive Ambassador Meshal Mustafa Jasim Alshemali of Kuwait this afternoon. Discussed our bilateral relations, interests of the Indian community and welfare of Indian workers in Kuwait," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

"Conveyed my best wishes for a successful tenure," he added.

Jaishankar also met Sri Lanka's High Commissioner Kshenuka D. Senewiratne in New Delhi today.

"Pleased to meet Sri Lanka's High Commissioner Kshenuka D. Senewiratne today. Discussed recent developments in our bilateral relations, including my visit to Colombo," he posted on X.
 


"Wish her a successful tenure," Jaishankar added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick John Rata also called on the EAM, and discussed ties between nations.

"Welcomed New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick John Rata today at Ministry of External Affairs. Discussed India-New Zealand relationship and its many possibilities," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Wished him a successful tenure," he said.

Also Read

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait live match time, live streaming

IAF brings back 45 Indians killed in Kuwait building fire: Key details

Kuwait fire started in building's kitchen at 4 am: How tragedy unfolded

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait highlights: Sunil Chhetri finishes without scoring

T20 WC 2024: Proteas qualify for Super 8 after SL vs NEP match called-off

Haryana CM Saini increases freedom fighters' pension to Rs 40,000

C-DAC, AICTE collab to provide training in high performance computing

B'desh to gauge both Indian, Chinese proposals on Teesta project: PM Hasina

LS set for first Speaker seat contest since 1976; NDA fields Om Birla

CBI examines Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, to appear in trial court on Wed

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :S JaishankarMinistry of External AffairsKuwaitsri lankaNew Zealand

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story