Home / India News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic diabetes drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic diabetes drug

According to IQVIATM sales data, for the 12-month period ending June 2023, the Onglyza tablets (2.5 mg and 5 mg) achieved annual sales of around USD 100.7 million

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic diabetes drug in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Saxagliptin Tablets (2.5 mg and 5 mg), the generic version of AstraZeneca's Onglyza1 tablets, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

According to IQVIATM sales data, for the 12-month period ending June 2023, the Onglyza tablets (2.5 mg and 5 mg) achieved annual sales of around $100.7 million.

Glenmark said its current portfolio now consists of 184 products authorized for distribution in the US market and 49 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) are pending approval with the US FDA.

Also Read

Drug firm Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic diabetes drug to market in US

Bristol Myers Squibb to invest Rs 800 cr for drug development in Hyderabad

Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic antibiotic drug

Sun Pharma recalls over 24K pre-filled syringes of generic medication in US

Domestic drug makers Sun Pharma, Alembic recall drugs in US market

Manipur video: SC asks CBI not to proceed with recording women's statements

Bajrang Dal camp organisers booked for imparting arms training in school

300,000 5G sites installed within 10 months of service launch: Vaishnaw

Commission examining sub-categorisation of OBCs submits report to President

People of Kolkata to witness a 'supermoon' if weather stays clear

Topics :Glenmark PharmaceuticalsUSFDAPharma sector

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story