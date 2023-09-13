Home / India News / Global Biofuel Alliance key step under India's leadership after ISA: Murmu

Global Biofuel Alliance key step under India's leadership after ISA: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the Global Biofuel Alliance launched during the recently concluded G20 summit is an important step

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
President Droupadi Murmu

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the Global Biofuel Alliance launched during the recently concluded G20 summit is an important step taken under India's leadership after the International Solar Alliance, noting that new and renewable sources will help in making the country self-reliant in the energy sector.

Murmu was addressing the Gujarat assembly here after inaugurating its National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project.

She said the entire world is experiencing the negative effects of climate change and global warming, mainly caused by the use of fossil fuels.

"To tackle this situation, G20 nations under India's presidency have agreed to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 43 per cent by 2030. This resolution by G20 nations is significant because the contribution of G20 nations in the total emission is nearly 80 per cent," Murmu said.

"Use of fossil fuels plays a key role in polluting the environment. That is the reason why we should promote new and renewable energy sources," she said.

Apart from tackling the issue of climate change, new and renewable energy sources will also help in making India self-reliant in the energy sector, Murmu said in her address.

"Through the G20 summit, India has announced to set up the Global Biofuel Alliance. Countries like the US and Brazil along with 12 international organisations are part of this alliance. After the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuel Alliance is an important step taken for environment conservation and for achieving self-reliance in the energy sector," she said.

On the occasion, Murmu also said the NeVA will turn the Gujarat assembly into a "Digital House" and it can access and adopt best practices of Parliament and other state assemblies using this application.

"NeVA is a progressive transformation which will bring transparency in the functioning of the Gujarat assembly. This system will bring transparency and speed in the functioning of the state assembly. Since the entire process has now become paperless due to NeVA, it will also contribute towards saving the environment," she said.

In her address, Murmu also said the representation of women in politics should increase.

"I want to draw your attention towards the subject of women's representation in this House. When women are excelling in every field, their representation should also increase in politics. It is important to ensure participation of half of the population of the country for its overall development," she added.

Also Read

World Biofuel Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Future of Biofuel

G20 Summit 2023: What is the Global Biofuel Alliance launched today?

Biofuel alliance can generate opportunities worth $500 bn in next 3 yrs

Global Biofuel Alliance a key step under India's leadership: President

G20: Global Biofuels Alliance to be launched to boost energy transition

NHRC sends notice to Centre, DGCI over circulation of falsified drugs

HC stays CID petition seeking Chandrababu's custody in multi-cr scam case

Govt clears eCourts Project phase-III, with financial outlay of Rs 7,210 cr

Supreme Court calls for guidelines on media reporting in criminal cases

Cabinet approves eCourts project phase-III with cost of Rs 7,210 crore

Topics :ISAPresident of IndiaG20 summit

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story