Home / India News / HC stays CID petition seeking Chandrababu's custody in multi-cr scam case

HC stays CID petition seeking Chandrababu's custody in multi-cr scam case

The court which was hearing a petition filed by Naidu requesting quashing the FIR registered against him in the case, posted for further hearing on September 19

Press Trust of India Amaravati

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed the proceedings in a petition filed by the state CID seeking the custody of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam, till September 18.

The court which was hearing a petition filed by Naidu requesting quashing the FIR registered against him in the case, posted for further hearing on September 19.

The court also directed the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department to file its reply.

The former chief minister was represented by senior Supreme Court counsel Sidharth Luthra, while Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy put forward the government's view.

The TDP chief was sent to judicial remand and is currently lodged in a Central Prison in Rajamahendravaram in a case registered by the Andhra Pradesh CID.

Later, the CID filed a petition in the ACB Court seeking the custody of Naidu for 15 days for questioning with regard to the case.

Naidu was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government, AP CID Chief N Sanjay had said after the arrest.

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu arrested: Understanding the skill development scam

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

Naidu sounds poll bugle in AP, promises schemes for women, unemployed youth

Do not put your faith in Jagan: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells people

Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative during questioning, claims AP police

Govt clears eCourts Project phase-III, with financial outlay of Rs 7,210 cr

Supreme Court calls for guidelines on media reporting in criminal cases

Cabinet approves eCourts project phase-III with cost of Rs 7,210 crore

Govt exploring legal options against 2 cos for non-compliance with FAME II

SC refuses to interfere with Delhi govt's blanket ban on firecrackers

Topics :Andhra PradeshChandrababu NaiduScam

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story