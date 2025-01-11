Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / GMRT won't be shifted for upcoming Pune-Nashik railway project: Vaishnaw

GMRT won't be shifted for upcoming Pune-Nashik railway project: Vaishnaw

GMRT is located in Khodad village near Narayangaon, around 60 km from Pune, off the Pune-Nashik Highway

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw
He said the only alternative is to change the railway project alignment. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) will not be shifted for the upcoming Pune-Nashik rail project.

He said the only alternative is to change the railway project alignment.  GMRT is located in Khodad village near Narayangaon, around 60 km from Pune, off the Pune-Nashik Highway.

Researchers have expressed apprehensions over the likely disruption of the scientific facility's operations after the Pune-Nashik semi-high-sped rail project was given in-principle approval by the Centre.

NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe recently proposed GMRT's relocation to facilitate the project.

"GMRT, located between Nashik and Pune, was a challenge for the project. It's not the telescope for India, but it also belongs to 23 countries. We will have to make all these countries agree to shift telescopes.

"Shifting means weakening the most powerful facility of scientific research in India. That is why we decided not to shift GMRT from its current location," Vaishnaw said while addressing a press conference at C-DAC, Pune.

Also Read

Pune court grants Rahul Gandhi bail in defamation case on Savarkar remarks

Minor's right to hold passport can't be snatched over parental dispute: HC

Pune sees 11% drop in property registration during Nov: Knight Frank

Office space in Pune's Koregaon Park leased for Rs 1.2 crore monthly rent

Rajiv Bajaj's Rishabh Family Trust buys land in Koregaon Park for Rs 72 cr

He said the only option left is to change the alignment of the proposed railway project.

"If we see the area and go towards the Arabian Sea in the west, we have ghats. If we move there, the project will get difficult. The other side is between the Manmad-Ahilyanagar route. The Manmad, Ahilyanagar -Daund route is already there. There is an option of a parallel alignment along this route," he said.

Vaishnaw said the second option is from the Nashik- Shirdi-Ahilyanagar-Pune high-speed route. "On these two options, the team is working and we will have results soon," he added.

The GMRT functioning will not be affected as it is a great heritage for us. It is clear that the observatory will not be disturbed and the Pune-Nashik railway project will also materialise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rijiju embarks on 5-day Saudi visit, to sign agreement for Hajj pilgrimage

Efforts on to replicate Kochi water metro in 18 locations nationwide: KMRL

UP CM directs officials to run buses from all districts for Maha Kumbh 2025

Mumbai metro lines 7, 2A get CCRS certification for full-speed operations

BJP leaders attack Kejriwal over CAG report on Delhi's excise policy

Topics :PuneNashikrail projects

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story