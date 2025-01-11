UP CM directs officials to run buses from all districts for Maha Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to operate buses from all districts to Prayagraj so that people can bathe in the Sangam during the Mahakumbh, according to an official release.

The Mahakumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

In a meeting with officials of the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation on Saturday, Adityanath reviewed the preparations being made by UP Roadways for the Mahakumbh.

He instructed that, apart from the major bathing festivals, buses should operate from all districts to Prayagraj throughout the entire Mahakumbh period.

Adityanath also emphasised that the timetable for the operation of buses should be widely publicised and also urged that efforts should be made to ensure that devotees face no difficulties during their journey.

Additionally, he instructed that bus drivers and conductors should not consume any toxic substances.

He also directed that for private buses, the prescribed fare should not be exceeded and there should be no overloading of passengers.

The UP Roadways is preparing to operate 7,000 buses to ensure smooth and easy bathing for devotees at the Mahakumbh and 550 shuttle buses will also be running for the fair area, a statement from the UP government said.