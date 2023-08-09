Home / India News / Goa assembly amends Act to curb littering of single use or reusable plastic

Press Trust of India Panaji

Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
The Goa assembly on Wednesday amended a legislation to enable manufacturers of single use or reusable plastic to levy deposit on sale of items that come in plastic packaging, and facilitate refund of the amount by vendors once a buyer returns the packaging.

The assembly, which is having its monsoon session, passed the amendment to the Goa Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1996, which was tabled by state Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral. The minister said the amendment will enable manufacturers of single use or reusable plastic to levy deposit on sale of items. The deposit can be refunded to the buyer once he returns the packaging of the item to the vendor. Cabral after the amendment, a lot of counters will be set up in Goa where people can return the plastic packaging and get back money. If someone buys a PET bottle of Rs 10, he will be charged Rs 10 extra. This way we intend to curb plastic menace under the non-biodegradable Act, he said. The minister said the amendment has been sought to ensure proper collection and disposal of non- biodegradable garbage in the coastal state. According to the amended Bill, producers, importers and brand owners will have to collect non-biodegradable garbage and deposit them in public receptacles or places provided for temporary deposit or collection of non-biodegradable garbage or to the agency appointed for the purpose.

Topics :Goaplastic pollution

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

