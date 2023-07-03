Goa govt to rope in satellite imagery firm to map out CRZ violations

The Goa government will engage a company with expertise in satellite imagery to map structures that existed on the state's shoreline before 1991 to understand the extent of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations, a senior official said on Monday.

During a public redressal meeting in North Goa on Monday, State Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral said the state government will file an affidavit before the Bombay High Court listing out the structures that existed before 1991, a cut-off date as per the CRZ regulations.

The Goa State Coastal Zone Management Authority (GSCZMA) had issued show cause notices to 275 structures, giving them time to respond with documentation to prove that they existed before 1991.

The notices were issued after the October 2022 order of the High Court against the gross violations in CRZ areas, the senior GSCZMA official said.

Speaking at the meeting, Cabral said the state government will engage a company with expertise in satellite imaginary to map the area post 1991.

The state government will submit an affidavit before the High Court seeking more time to implement the order of demolition till the exercise of satellite imaginary is completed, he said.

All structures that existed before 1991 will be protected, but the ones that have sprung after that will have to face demolition, the minister said.