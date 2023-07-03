Home / India News / SC directs Delhi govt to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements

SC directs Delhi govt to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements

The direction came after the counsel for the Delhi government told the bench that there was paucity of funds and expressed inability to provide monetary assistance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government for expressing its inability to contribute funds for construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project and directed it to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements in the last three financial years.

The funds were meant for construction of the RRTS stretch that will connect the national capital with Rajasthan and Haryana.

A bench comprising Justice S K Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia directed the AAP government to file an affidavit enumerating details of funds within two weeks.

The direction came after the counsel for the Delhi government told the bench that there was paucity of funds and expressed inability to provide monetary assistance.

"You want us to get into what funds you are spending where. All funds for advertisement shall be diverted for this project. You want this kind of order? You are asking for it," the court said.

"The Delhi government has expressed its inability to contribute funds for common project. Since paucity of funds is an impediment in this project, we call upon the NCT of Delhi to file an affidavit setting forth the funds utilised for advertisement as the project is of national importance. Details may be furnished for last financial years," the bench said.

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

