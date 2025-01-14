Goa-Mumbai IndiGo flight bomb threat false; emergency lifted at airport

An IndiGo flight travelling from Goa to Mumbai received a bomb threat on Monday evening, which was later confirmed to be a hoax following security checks. Upon arrival at Mumbai airport, the aircraft operating flight 6E 5101 was directed to an isolation bay, and all passengers were safely disembarked, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

"All standard operating procedures were followed, and the aircraft was positioned back to the terminal post clearance from relevant authorities," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The airline did not reveal the passenger count. According to an airport official, a note was discovered onboard the aircraft containing the bomb threat message.

A full emergency was declared at Mumbai airport around 10:30 pm and was subsequently lifted at 11:30 pm after the threat was deemed a hoax, the official added.

Government data reveals that domestic airlines reported 1,143 hoax bomb threats between August 2022 and November 13, 2024. Of these, a substantial 994 incidents occurred in 2024, marking a notable rise in such cases. The civil aviation ministry shared these figures in Parliament last month.

New rules to enhance aviation security

The Centre, in December last year, updated the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, introducing a penalty of up to Rs 1 crore for individuals making hoax bomb threats.

A gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation incorporates Section 30A into the rules. This section addresses the dissemination of false information that may “jeopardise the safety and security of an aircraft, aerodrome or civil aviation facility or both; (b) cause panic among passengers, crew and ground personnel or the general public; or (c) disrupt the civil aviation operation.”

Furthermore, the addition of Rule 29A grants the director general the authority to issue written instructions to prevent individuals or groups from boarding flights or to remove them from an aircraft.

Penalties for violations under these provisions range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore, depending on whether the violator is an individual or a larger organisation with a workforce of up to 300 employees. (With agency inputs)