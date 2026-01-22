Goa nightclub fire: Ex-sarpanch surrenders after dismissal of bail plea

A former sarpanch of Goa's Arpora village, who occupied the post when a fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub killed 25 persons last year, surrendered before a local court on Thursday.

Roshan Redkar surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Mapusa, a day after the Goa Bench of Bombay High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail application.

The former sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat was booked by the Anjuna police along with others, including Panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar, for allegedly facilitating licences for the nightclub.

Redkar first approached the Additional District Court in Mapusa seeking pre-arrest bail, but the court rejected his plea. He then challenged the order in the high court, which also denied him relief.