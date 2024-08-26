Goa sets up task force committee for safety of medical professionals

Goa is the first state to announce the setting up of a task force committee dedicated to safety of medical professionals, minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

The announcement about the committee, which comes in the backdrop of the August 9 rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, was made earlier in the day. "Goa has become the first state to set up such a committee. In line with Supreme Court's guidelines, we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of doctors at Goa Medical College (GMC).



The task force will be chaired by GMC Dean Dr SM Bandekar," he said. "Its members will be Heads of Departments from Forensic Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Pathology, Respiratory Medicine, Emergency and Trauma, Psychiatry, as well as the Director of Academics, the Hospital Matron, representatives from the Student Council, the Advisor to the Health Minister etc," Rane added.



Apart from this, the demands of the Goa Association of Resident Doctors' (GARD), like enhancing surveillance, improving lighting in areas lacking street lamps, and increasing active security presence, will also be implemented speedily, the state health minister said.



"The task force committee will operate under a strict timeline, ensuring all measures and demands are addressed promptly and effectively. We are fully committed to safeguarding our medical community and maintaining the highest standards of safety at GMC," he said.

