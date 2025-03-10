Gold smuggling accused Ranya Rao was allotted land for steel plant: KIADB

The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) on Sunday said Kannada actor Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, arrested for smuggling gold from Dubai, was allotted land to set up a steel plant by the previous government in February 2023.

The board was reacting to reports that a company linked to the actor was allotted 12 acres of industrial land by the KIADB in 2023.

Sensing that the case was taking a political turn, the office of Minister for Medium and Large Industries M B Patil shared the government's final notification issued on February 22, 2023, regarding the allocation of land to Ranya's firm Ksiroda India at the Sira Industrial Area in the Tumakuru district.

The Congress came to power after defeating the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls in May 2023.

The proceedings of the Karnataka government, shared by the minister's office, said, "Approval to the proposal of M/s Ksiroda India Private Limited to establish a unit for manufacture of 'steel products - TMT bars, rods and allied products' at Sira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district.

"The government is pleased to accord in-principle approval to the investment proposal of Rs 138 crore, generating employment to about 160 persons with the following infrastructure assistances, incentives and concessions," it said.

In a press release issued by Patil's office, the KIADB said the allotment to the company linked to Rao was done in January 2023.

KIADB CEO Mahesh said on Sunday that Ksiroda India was allotted 12 acres of land on January 2, 2023, by the previous government, referring to the BJP.

"The land, located in Sira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district, was approved for allotment during the 137th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held on the same day, when the last govt was in power," Mahesh said.

According to the KIADB press release, the company had submitted a proposal to set up a manufacturing unit for steel TMT bars, rods, and allied products, with an investment of Rs 138 crore. The project was expected to generate approximately 160 jobs.

Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at the Kempegowda International Airport here, following which searches were conducted at her residence, and gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore were also seized, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had said on Wednesday.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao.

The DGP-rank officer is currently serving as the chairman and managing director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The total seizure in the case stood at Rs 17.29 crore, including assets worth Rs 4.73 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks.