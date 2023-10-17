Home / India News / Goods train coach derails near Dumraon railway station in Bihar's Buxar

According to a railway spokesman, the goods train was on its way from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Fatuha via Buxar when the incident took place

Four wheels of one of the coaches got derailed prompting the loco pilot to apply the emergency brake and stop the train | Representative image

A coach of a goods train derailed near Dumaron station in Bihar's Buxar district on Monday night, officials said.

According to a railway spokesman, the goods train was on its way from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Fatuha via Buxar when the incident took place.

Four wheels of one of the coaches got derailed prompting the loco pilot to apply the emergency brake and stop the train.

Following the information, a team of senior railway officials also reached to the spot to assess the situation.

Railway staff also arrived at the spot and efforts to put the derailed coach back on track were on.

Further details are awaited.

This is the second derailment incident reported in Bihar's Buxar district in the last one week.

Earlier on October 11, four people died while 42 others were injured following the derailment of 21 coaches of Kamakhya-bound North East Express in Buxar.

