Kejriwal approves proposal for dismissal of CWC chairperson for misconduct

The proposal was submitted by Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Atishi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Approving the proposal, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will not compromise on the care and betterment of children and those who show negligence "will not be forgiven" | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 6:50 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal for the dismissal of a child welfare committee chairperson (CWC) for misconduct, officials said on Monday.

The proposal was submitted by Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Atishi.

Approving the proposal, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will not compromise on the care and betterment of children and those who show negligence "will not be forgiven".

"In our government, there is a policy of zero tolerance for officials' negligent behaviour within the administration. The Child Welfare Committee deals with highly sensitive cases related to the care and safety of children. The role of the CWC chairperson is crucial in this regard," Kejriwal said.

"Therefore, any laxity or irresponsible conduct by individuals in meeting the needs of children can have serious consequences," he added.

Atishi said that several complaints were received against the CWC-IX chairperson, including delays in decision-making for critical cases involving children in need, improper conduct towards staff and committee members, misuse of powers and issuing orders without the consent of committee members.

"In response, an inquiry was ordered. Based on the recommendations from the inquiry report, the government has decided to terminate the CWC-IX chairperson with immediate effect. Children's welfare is non-negotiable and the Delhi government will continue to ensure that those in positions of authority uphold their duties with the utmost sincerity," she said.

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 6:48 AM IST

