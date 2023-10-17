Home / India News / Central ministers to visit Northeast every 15 days, says MoS Som Parkash



Press Trust of India Itanagar
Parkash also provided valuable guidance and advice to the officers and encouraged them to keep up the good work | Representative image

Union Minister Som Parkash on Monday said central ministers will visit the northeastern states every 15 days and need to submit reports on various developmental activities in the region to the Prime Minister's Office.

Parkash, the union minister of state for commerce and industry, visited Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh during the day and conducted a review meeting of all ongoing central schemes with the heads of offices, an official communiqu said here.

The minister expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of officers in achieving the goals of all flagship programmes in the district.

He stressed on the importance of initiatives in promoting economic growth and development in the region.

Parkash also provided valuable guidance and advice to the officers and encouraged them to keep up the good work.

District planning officer Choiki Dondup, through a presentation, gave a comprehensive report on various ongoing flagship programmes in the district, providing a detailed overview of progress and challenges.

Earlier, Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang expressed his gratitude to the minister for his visit to the district, the communiqu added.

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

