Google Doodle celebrates Chess as World Chess Championship starts today

Google Doodle celebrates Chess, marking the beginning of the FIDE World Championship 2024 final. The timeless game is played between two players on a board of 64 black and white squares.

The game is said to have originated in the sixth century in India and significantly evolved by the 15th century, leading to the first international competition that took place in 1851.

Chess has been growing since then adding new variations, like speed chess and timed matches, to the classic pastime.

FIDE World Championship 2024 final

The FIDE World Championship final will also take place in Singapore from today and conclude on December 13. The game will begin at 9.30 pm IST and follow a 14-game classical format, with each lasting over four hours. The best players will compete to secure 7.5 points and the title. If the match ties between the two players, thrilling rapid and blitz games will decide the winner with fast three-minute rounds.

This Google Doodle encourages fans to dive into the game. Whether it's attempting iconic strategies like the Queen's Gambit or Sicilian Defense, challenging a friend or watching the FIDE championship, it is the perfect time to engage with the iconic game.

The Doodle is celebrating the global chess launch marking a reminder of the game's universal appeal and enduring legacy.

Google Doodle shares post

The Google Doodle aims to encourage people to play or watch the game of chess played on 64 black and white squares. Google Doodle posted, “**1. e4**. That’s right, it’s time for chess! This Doodle celebrates chess, a dynamic game played on 64 black and white squares.”

Talking about the evolution of the game, the post reads, "The first international competition was held in 1851. Competitions evolved with new iterations including timed and speed chess where players could catch their opponents off guard with a quick Scholar's Mate."

Google Doodle post further reads, “If you love chess more than just en passant (in passing), celebrate by watching the World Chess Championship! This November and December, top chess players globally will go head to head in Singapore in 14 classical games — each potentially lasting over four hours. The first player to win 7.5 points will become the world champion. In the event of a tie, look out for the upcoming rapid games, followed by blitz games, where each player only gets 3 minutes to checkmate the other!”

“Make your move this week. And remember, B4 you open with the Queen’s Gambit or Sicilian Defense, you should already be planning your mid-game! Challenge a friend to a game or tune in to watch the championship unfold,” the post concludes.