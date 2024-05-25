Home / India News / Google maps navigation leads Hyderabad-based tourists into stream in Kerala

Google maps navigation leads Hyderabad-based tourists into stream in Kerala

The incident occurred late Friday night when the four-member group, including a woman, were going towards Alappuzha

google maps
Photo: Freepik
Press Trust of India Kottayam(Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Using Google maps to navigate resulted in a tourist group from Hyderabad driving into a stream swollen with water near Kuruppanthara in this south Kerala district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday night when the four-member group, including a woman, were going towards Alappuzha.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The road they were travelling on was covered by water overflowing from the stream due to the heavy rains and since the tourists were unfamiliar with the area, they drove right into the water body while navigating using Google maps, they said.
 

All four managed to escape unharmed due to the efforts of a nearby police patrolling unit and local residents, but their vehicle was completely submerged under the water.

"Efforts are on to pull it out," an officer of Kaduthuruthy police station said.

This is not the first such incident reported in Kerala.

In October last year, two young doctors died in a car accident which occurred after they allegedly followed directions on Google Maps and fell into a river.

Following the incident, the Kerala police had issued cautionary guidelines for using the technology during the monsoon season.

Also Read

Now, Google Maps for Android shows weather and AQI data: Know what is new

Google announces India-first AI-powered experiences for Maps: Details here

Why are doctors in Japan seeking $9,000 in damages from Google Maps?

Google adds Image generator and more to AI-chatbot Bard: Know details

Google to make generative AI-powered search exclusive to paid-tier: Report

Dombivli factory blast: Owner remanded in police custody till May 29

Peak power demand hits season's new high of nearly 240 GW on Friday

Blast at explosives factory in Chhattisgarh leaves one dead, six injured

Dombivli blast: KDMC urges public to share info if their kin missing

Meghalaya set to attract pvt investments worth Rs 8K cr: CM Conrad Sangma

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Google MapsGoogle maps IndiaTouristsKerala

First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story