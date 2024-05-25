Peak power demand hits season's new high of nearly 240 GW on Friday

India's peak power demand hit the season's new high of 239.96 GW on Friday, due to soaring mercury levels in various parts of the country, which compelled excessive use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and coolers.

As per power ministry data, the peak power demand met or the highest supply in the day, was recorded at 239.96 GW on Friday, which is the maximum so far in the summer season this year.

On Thursday, it was 236.59 GW, while on Wednesday, the peak power demand was at 235.06 GW, as per power ministry data.

The all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023. The record is expected to be broken during this summer season.

Earlier this month, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during daytime and 225 GW during evening hours for May and 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW during evening hours for June 2024.

Industry experts are of the view that power demand is already around 240 GW level in May, which was projected for the month of June by the power ministry. They opined that power demand could increase further to breach the all-time high of 243.27 GW recorded in September 2023.

Besides, the power ministry has also projected that peak power demand can hit the 260 GW mark during this summer season.

The data shows peak power demand was 224.18 GW in April 2024, when the country witnessed the onset of the summer season in various parts of the country. It was 221.82 GW in March, 222.16 GW in February and 223.51 GW in January.

During May, peak supply hit 233 GW on May 6, and 233.80 GW on May 21. It was 221.42 GW recorded in May 2023.

Last week, the peak power supply touched 229.57 GW on May 18, while it was around 226 GW on May 15, 16 and 17.

The peak supply was 229.77 GW on May 4 and 228.71 GW on May 20.

Earlier in March this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected that India is likely to experience a warmer summer and more heatwave days this year, with El Nino conditions predicted to continue at least until May.

From March to May, the above-normal number of heatwave days is likely over most parts of the country, except northeast India, the western Himalayan region, the southwest peninsula and the west coast, it stated.