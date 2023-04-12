Home / India News / Gopal Rai asks depts to prepare action plans to curb summer air pollution

Rai said based on data generated during a real-time source apportionment study, neighbouring states will be asked to take preventive action to curb pollution

New Delhi
Gopal Rai asks depts to prepare action plans to curb summer air pollution

Apr 12 2023
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday directed all departments concerned to prepare their respective action plans within a week to curb air pollution in the summer season.

He said the government will focus on 16 areas including road dust, industrial pollution, noise pollution, water pollution, solid waste management, tree plantation and transplantation, open burning of garbage, city forests, urban farming, rejuvenation of water bodies and parks.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said based on data generated during a real-time source apportionment study, neighbouring states will be asked to take preventive action to curb pollution.

The departments have been asked to submit their respective plans within a week.

The Delhi government implemented a summer action plan to check air pollution for the first time last year.

During its winter action plan, the government focuses on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, pollution hotspots, smog towers, public participation, firecrackers and joint action with neighbouring states among other aspects.

According to Delhi government data, PM2.5 and PM10 pollution in the national capital has reduced by more than 30 per cent in the last eight years.

PM10 pollution in the capital has reduced to 223 ppm (parts per million) in 2022 from 324 ppm in 2014.

PM 2.5 levels have decreased to103 ppm in 2022 from 149 ppm in 2014.

The number of 'severe' air quality has come down from 26 days in 2016 to 6 days in 2022.

