Pan masala mogul's daughter-in-law dies by suicide at south Delhi home

Deepti Chaurasia, the daughter-in-law of Kamla Pasand and Rajshree brand pan masalas' owner Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, allegedly died by suicide last evening at the family's home in south Delhi's tony Vasant Vihar neighbourhood. Deepti, 40, was married to Kishor's son Harpreet.

She was found dead at the family's home on Tuesday. Deepti, who married Harpreet in 2010 and has a 14-year-old son, reportedly hanged herself using a dupatta.

Deepti Chaurasia's diary recovered

According to news agency ANI, the police recovered a diary in which she mentioned a dispute with her husband. A case has been registered at the Vasant Vihar police station, and further investigation is underway.

Her body was brought to Safdarjung Hospital last night, where a panel of doctors will be conducting the postmortem. Police are yet to make a public statement on the case. Husband had affairs, assaulted Deepti: Brother Deepti’s brother Rishabh alleged that Harpreet and his mother used to physically assault her. He also claimed that Harpreet had extramarital affairs. "When we got to know about it, we took her home... After that, her mother-in-law took her back. My sister used to call me and say that she was tortured and that her husband had affairs. I don't know whether my sister was killed or died by suicide," news agency ANI quoted Rishabh as saying.