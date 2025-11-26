Home / India News / Cabinet approves ₹2,781 cr railway projects for Gujarat, Maharashtra

Cabinet approves ₹2,781 cr railway projects for Gujarat, Maharashtra

The newly approved projects will add new tracks, improve train services, and boost connectivity in the two states

Train, Indian Railway
Together, the projects will add 224 km to the Indian Railways network and strengthen connectivity for nearly 585 villages. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved two key railway projects worth ₹2,781 crore. 
 
What the projects include
• Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha)-Kanalus doubling of 141 km
• Badlapur-Karjat 3rd and 4th line covering 32 km
 
Together, the projects will add 224 km to the Indian Railways network and strengthen connectivity for nearly 585 villages with a combined population of about 3.2 million. 
 

Focus on pilgrimage, suburban connectivity

 
The doubling of the Kanalus-Okha (Devbhumi Dwarka) section will improve access to the Dwarkadhish temple and support the overall development of the Saurashtra region.

Also Read

Railways crossed 1 bn tonne freight loading by November 19 in FY 25-26

Premium

NMP 2.0: Railways targets ₹2.5 trillion asset monetisation in five years

RRB Group D 2025: city Intimation slip out, check exam date and more

Premium

Rlys launches policy for bulk terminals to increase cement freight volumes

RRB Group D Admit Card and Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 to be out today

 
The Badlapur-Karjat stretch, part of the Mumbai suburban network, will see the addition of two new lines. This is expected to ease pressure on the fast-growing suburban system, serve future passenger needs and strengthen links to southern India.
 
The route is important for transporting commodities such as coal, salt, containers, cement and petroleum products. With additional capacity, Indian Railways expects to handle up to 18 million tonnes more freight each year.
 

Cabinet clears Pune Metro Line 4, 4A

 
The Cabinet also approved two new corridors under Phase-2 of the Pune Metro project -- Line 4 (Kharadi-Hadapsar-Swargate-Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop-Warje-Manik Baug).
 
This is the second major approval under Phase-2, coming after the sanction of Line 2A (Vanaz-Chandani Chowk) and Line 2B (Ramwadi-Wagholi/Vitthalwadi).
 

New corridors to span 31.6 km with 28 stations

 
Together, Line 4 and 4A will cover 31.636 km and include 28 elevated stations. These stretches will link major IT hubs, business areas, residential zones and major educational institutions across East, South, and West Pune. The project, estimated at ₹9,857.85 crore, will be completed in five years. 
 
With the approval of Line 4 and 4A, Pune Metro’s footprint will expand beyond the 100 km milestone.
 

Integrated with existing and future metro routes

 
Both lines form an important part of Pune’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP). They will connect with operational and approved corridors at Kharadi Bypass and Nal Stop (Line 2) and Swargate (Line 1).
 
The routes will also offer an interchange at Hadapsar Railway Station and link to future extensions towards Loni Kalbhor and Saswad Road.
 

Connecting key roads

 
The new metro extensions will link a wide range of neighbourhoods -- from Kharadi’s IT cluster to Khadakwasla’s tourist belt, and from Hadapsar’s industrial zone to Warje’s residential pockets.
 
Running along major routes such as Solapur Road, Magarpatta Road, Sinhagad Road, Karve Road, and the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, these lines are expected to ease traffic on some of Pune’s busiest stretches.
 

Ridership projected to cross 1.17 mn by 2058

 
Lines 4 and 4A will together attract 409,000 passengers daily in 2028. The number is expected to rise to nearly 700,000 in 2038, 963,000 in 2048, and over 1.17 million in 2058.
 
• The Kharadi-Khadakwasla corridor alone is projected to carry 323,000 passengers in 2028, increasing to 933,000 by 2058.
• The Nal Stop-Warje-Manik Baug spur is expected to grow from 85,555 passengers in 2028 to 241,000 in 2058.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pan masala mogul's daughter-in-law dies by suicide at south Delhi home

UIDAI deactivates 20 million Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals

Sabarimala missing gold: Court gives Padmakumar's custody to SIT for 2 days

Priyank Kharge denies talks with Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka CM change

41 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, 32 carried ₹1.19 cr bounty

Topics :Indian RailwaysGujaratMaharashtraPunemetro projectsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story