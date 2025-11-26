Cabinet approves ₹2,781 cr railway projects for Gujarat, Maharashtra

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved two key railway projects worth ₹2,781 crore.

What the projects include

• Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha)-Kanalus doubling of 141 km

• Badlapur-Karjat 3rd and 4th line covering 32 km

Together, the projects will add 224 km to the Indian Railways network and strengthen connectivity for nearly 585 villages with a combined population of about 3.2 million.

Focus on pilgrimage, suburban connectivity

The doubling of the Kanalus-Okha (Devbhumi Dwarka) section will improve access to the Dwarkadhish temple and support the overall development of the Saurashtra region.

The Badlapur-Karjat stretch, part of the Mumbai suburban network, will see the addition of two new lines. This is expected to ease pressure on the fast-growing suburban system, serve future passenger needs and strengthen links to southern India.

The route is important for transporting commodities such as coal, salt, containers, cement and petroleum products. With additional capacity, Indian Railways expects to handle up to 18 million tonnes more freight each year. Cabinet clears Pune Metro Line 4, 4A The Cabinet also approved two new corridors under Phase-2 of the Pune Metro project -- Line 4 (Kharadi-Hadapsar-Swargate-Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop-Warje-Manik Baug). This is the second major approval under Phase-2, coming after the sanction of Line 2A (Vanaz-Chandani Chowk) and Line 2B (Ramwadi-Wagholi/Vitthalwadi). New corridors to span 31.6 km with 28 stations Together, Line 4 and 4A will cover 31.636 km and include 28 elevated stations. These stretches will link major IT hubs, business areas, residential zones and major educational institutions across East, South, and West Pune. The project, estimated at ₹9,857.85 crore, will be completed in five years.

With the approval of Line 4 and 4A, Pune Metro’s footprint will expand beyond the 100 km milestone. Integrated with existing and future metro routes Both lines form an important part of Pune’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP). They will connect with operational and approved corridors at Kharadi Bypass and Nal Stop (Line 2) and Swargate (Line 1). The routes will also offer an interchange at Hadapsar Railway Station and link to future extensions towards Loni Kalbhor and Saswad Road. Connecting key roads The new metro extensions will link a wide range of neighbourhoods -- from Kharadi’s IT cluster to Khadakwasla’s tourist belt, and from Hadapsar’s industrial zone to Warje’s residential pockets.