CAQM revokes GRAP III measures in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday lifted Stage 3 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi–NCR following three days of improved air quality.

It added that measures under the revised Grap 1 and Grap 2 will stay in force and be closely monitored to prevent any further worsening of pollution levels.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality index (AQI) stood at 327 on Wednesday.

Measures under GRAP Stage-2 will now be applicable across the city, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

With the withdrawal of the Stage-3 measures, the 50 per cent work-from-home system mandated for offices has been discontinued and the hybrid mode of classes being followed by schools has also been revoked, Sirsa said in a post on X.