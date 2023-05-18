Home / India News / Government has massive game plan for civil aviation sector: Scindia

Government has massive game plan for civil aviation sector: Scindia

He was speaking at the curtain raiser event here for the 'Wing India 2024' conference to be held next year in Hyderabad

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Government has massive game plan for civil aviation sector: Scindia

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has a "massive game plan" and a three-pronged strategy for the country's fast-growing aviation market, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Mentioning the aviation market's potential, he said domestic passenger numbers rose to 144 million in 2019 from 60 million in 2014, a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of about 14.5 per cent.

He was speaking at the curtain raiser event here for the 'Wing India 2024' conference to be held next year in Hyderabad.

According to the minister, under the three-pronged strategy, the focus is to create capacity, ensure there are no bottlenecks for aviation industry players and have simplified processes and procedures.

The efforts are to increase the number of airports, heliports and waterdromes from 148 currently to more than 200 in the next three to four years, he said.

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said there is huge potential to increase international air connectivity for India.

Also Read

Scindia inaugurates Air India's direct flight between Mumbai-San Francisco

Govt working on last-mile air connectivity to Tier-III cities: Scindia

Aviation ministry to commence flights to Vellore under UDAN scheme: Scindia

Prudent to wait for judiciary to run its course on Go First, says Scindia

Scindia not a traitor, but a self-righteous leader: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Malpractice in admission process antithetical to Constitution: Delhi HC

Cheetahs' death: SC asks Centre to consider shifting them to Rajasthan

Delhi HC relies on WayBack Machine evidence in patent infringement case

Commerce Ministry to hold Chintan Shivir to discuss ways to promote trade

Farmers block railway tracks over inadequate land acquisition compensation

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaCivil Aviation MinistryIndia Aviation

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story