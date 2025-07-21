Govt agrees to 16-hour debate on Op Sindoor, Pahalgam attack in Lok Sabha

Government on Monday agreed to a 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack in the Lok Sabha, and it is likely to be taken up next week, even as the opposition insisted that it should start this week itself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must reply.
At the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, sources said government representatives noted that PM Modi is leaving on a foreign visit this week, and a debate when he is present in the House can be possible only next week.
Opposition members protested that the government's agenda for this week did not mention their demand for a debate on the issue.
They said the home minister and the defence minister should also be present.
Some opposition members also called for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the situation in Manipur.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday.
