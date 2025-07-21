Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on all political parties to uphold mutual respect and avoid "constant acrimony", warning that a thriving democracy cannot function amid relentless hostility. His remarks came at the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament as the opposition parties prepared to confront the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government on key issues including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor , and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Constructive politics crucial for India's progress: Dhankar

"India's historical strength lies in discourse, dialogue, and deliberation, which should guide our Parliament. I urge all political parties, ruling and opposition, to engage in constructive politics for Bharat's greater progress," Dhankar said in his opening remarks as Rajya Sabha began its proceedings.

Asserting that confrontation is not the essence of politics, the Vice President stated that political tension needs to be reduced. He added that while political parties might pursue the same goals through different approaches, no one in India opposed the nation's interests. Several opposition members, including Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, had given adjournment notices to take up immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack after setting aside all listed business. Dhankhar also assured agitating opposition MPs that he will ensure a full-fledged discussion on the issue for as much time as members want.