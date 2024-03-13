Home / India News / Govt approves India-Bhutan pact on energy efficiency, conservation

Govt approves India-Bhutan pact on energy efficiency, conservation

File Photo | Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex post facto approval to an initial pact between India and Bhutan on cooperation in the field of energy efficiency and conservation measures.

The MoU was signed between the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Government of India, and the Department of Energy, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Government of Bhutan, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Bhutan on extending cooperation in the field of Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation Measures.
 

As part of the MoU, India aims to assist Bhutan to enhance energy efficiency in the household sector by promoting star labelling programme developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the statement said.

India aims to support Bhutan in its endeavour to develop and implement the standards and labelling scheme, it said.

Energy-intensive appliances are the main products leading to higher consumption at households or at commercial establishments.

In view of the rapid growth in energy intensive consumer goods, the demand for electrical energy has been increasing every year.

This rising demand can be optimised, if consumers prefer high-efficiency appliances.

BEE is spearheading the country's star-labelling programme that now covers 37 appliances used in daily life.

The MoU has been prepared by the Ministry of Power in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The MoU will help in exchange of information, data, and technical experts related to energy efficiency and energy conservation between the two countries, as per the statement.

Topics :Union CabinetBhutanIndia-BhutanEnergy Efficiency

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

