Govt approves over 2,600 4G towers for Arunachal villages; Rs 2,675 outlay

These 254 4G mobile towers will be dedicated to the nation on April 22, by Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
To provide last mile connectivity to the remotest corners of the country, especially in forward areas, the government has approved 2,605 4G mobile towers for providing connectivity to more than 3,721 villages in Arunachal Pradesh with a total outlay of Rs 2,675 crore.

These 254 4G mobile towers will be dedicated to the nation on April 22, by Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The towers will provide 4G coverage in hitherto uncovered villages, thereby bringing digital connectivity to 336 villages, including several areas which have remained unconnected for several decades.

Official sources said that over 70,000 subscribers will benefit and expected data usage may cross 40 terra bytes every month.

Access to high-speed network connectivity is being ensured for Arunachal Pradesh through various schemes and projects.

