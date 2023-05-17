Home / India News / Govt clears MoU signing between competition regulators of India, Egypt

Govt clears MoU signing between competition regulators of India, Egypt

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a pact between the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Govt clears MoU signing between competition regulators of India, Egypt

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a pact between the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two regulators is aimed at promoting and strengthening of co-operation in competition law and policy through exchange of information, sharing of best practices as well as through various capacity building initiatives, an official release said.

According to the release, the MoU also aims to develop and strengthen linkages between CCI and ECA as well as learn and emulate from each other's experiences in the enforcement of competition law.

Ultimately, the resultant outcomes will benefit consumers at large and promote equity and inclusiveness, it added.

Also Read

Firm says cargo vessel 'MV Glory' ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal

Developers pan Google's 'delay tactics' even as it begins heeding CCI order

Like Google, Apple may now be asked by CCI to change app store policy

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

Egypt govt announces freedom, mass pardon for 30 jailed activists

Centre plans to tone up communication ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' due of climate change: Experts

SC upholds HC verdict on Dil Afza, says Rooh Afza is established brand

After settlement between parties NCLAT set aside case against McLeod Russel

Illegal dairies, lack of cowsheds behind cattle running amok in Delhi: MCD

Topics :EgyptCCI

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story