Govt completes long-awaited 1,337-km eastern dedicated freight corridor

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections , one of the key infrastructure promises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved completion. The 1,337-kilometre (km) Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) from Punjab to Bihar is now ready for commissioning, and operations on the full corridor are likely to begin on 1 November, according to R.K. Jain, managing director of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCC).

"The first section of EDFC was inaugurated in December 2020. Three years since then, we have completed the entire corridor," Jain said during a press conference. "Thermal power plants in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and partly Rajasthan will benefit from the corridor as it will cater largely to coal traffic," he added.

Senior executives present at the conference said that the corridor was completed at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore, much higher than the latest approved cost. "Most of the cost escalation was on account of land acquisition and changes in the scope of projects," Jain said.

Freight corridors are special tracks made for goods trains, aimed to decongest the railway network, ensuring faster movement of goods. Due to the lack of passenger traffic, DFCs offer an average speed of 50-60 kmph, which is almost thrice that of regular railway tracks.

Currently, 140 trains are running on several sections of the Eastern DFC, which has been operational in parts since 2020, and the capacity of the tracks is to run 250 trains every day.

Freight trains from Sonnagar to Dadri (consisting of the congested Mughalsarai section) used to take 35-50 hours. These will now take 18-20 hours with the completion of the corridor, according to the public sector undertaking (PSU).

The corridor is expected to be a vital cog in the Centre's plan to avert future coal crises by optimising the transportation network. The cost of the two corridors has seen overruns of 54 per cent and has risen to Rs 1.24 trillion, said Jain. A proposal for the revised costs was sent to the Union Cabinet.

Finishing a Saga of Delays

In 2015, the Cabinet had approved the revised cost estimate of the two freight corridors at Rs 81,459 crore. The revised costs include Rs 21,846 crore for land acquisition and Rs 1.02 trillion in construction and other costs.

While the DFC project was approved more than 15 years ago, it faced several hurdles related to land acquisitions, delay in awarding contracts, appointing consultants, loan approvals, and more recently the outbreak of Covid-19, resulting in delay in the implementation of the project, resulting in cost escalation.

Earlier, the deadline for the project completion was 2017-18.

The Eastern DFC was expected to carry 153 million tonnes of traffic in 2021-22, which is slated to increase to 251 million tonnes in 2036-37. The Western DFC was expected to carry 161 million tonnes of traffic in 2021-22, which will increase to 284 million tonnes in 2036-37.