Govt creating system that provides opportunity to every youngster: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that his government is working to create a system that gives opportunity to every youngster and allows the youth to fulfil their aspirations.

Addressing a 'Rozgar Mela' after distributing appointment letters for government jobs to over 51,000 people, he spoke of his government's efforts to boost the presence of new technologies and modern sectors such as space and semiconductors so that new employment opportunities are created.

In his video address, Modi said earlier governments lacked in policy and intention, leading to India falling behind the world in rising sectors, including in modern technologies. Old and outdated technologies used to be brought to the country, he added.

"A mindset existed that believed that modern technologies cannot develop in our country. This mindset did us a lot of harm," he said, stressing that if industries which generated employment in the modern world did not exist in the country then creating new employment opportunities would be difficult.

"We began work to rid the country of this old mindset of earlier governments," Modi said.

The prime minister said it is his government's commitment to give jobs to the maximum number of people and cited the all-around infrastructure works such as the construction of expressways, highways, ports, rail networks and airports underway in the country.

Water and gas pipelines are being laid, and schools and universities are being opened, he said, asserting that development works are not only giving facilities to people but also creating employment opportunities.

Greeting people on the occasion of Dhanteras, he said this Diwali is going to be special as it will be the first when Lord Ram is placed in his grand temple in Ayodhya. Many generations passed waiting for this moment, he added.

Highlighting his government's efforts to create more employment opportunities, he referred to the Production-linked Incentives (PLI) scheme to encourage domestic manufacturing. A massive investment is taking place, leading to the creation of record opportunities, Modi said.

Over 1.5 lakh startups have been launched on his government's watch, he said, while also pointing to the paid internship programme for youngsters which seeks to induct over one crore youth over the next five years.

India, Modi said, has entered into agreements with 21 countries to facilitate immigration and employment for Indian youths.

He asked government officials to conduct themselves in a way that they are cited as an example the world over. They are servants and not rulers, Modi added.