Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in the Akhnor sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday during a 27-hour-long gunfight near the Line of Control, officials said. The search operation was triggered after terrorists opened fire at an ambulance that was part of an army convoy moving near the LoC on Monday morning.

One of the terrorists, who was part of the attack, was killed by Monday evening. The operation involved the special forces and NSG command as well as the use of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles.

Akhnoor terrorist attack latest updates:

1) On Tuesday morning, two more terrorists were gunned down during an action near the Assan temple in Jogwan village in the Battle-Khor area. Army officials said that the operation had concluded and the bodies of the slain terrorists had been retrieved.

2) It is believed that the terrorists infiltrated from across the border on Sunday night and then proceeded to target the convoy the next day. “After a night-long lull, the security forces pushed for a final assault against the holed-up terrorists at around 7 am, leading to a fresh gunfight," an official said.

3) Following the conclusion of the operation, the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps confirmed that three terrorists were eliminated and forces were able to recover war-like stores, marking a critical step in maintaining security in the region.

4) Before the second terrorist was killed, officials were engaged in intense firing for more than an hour and then it took another hour of fire exchange before the third trapped ultra was eliminated, officials said.

5) A four-year-old army dog, Phantom, also died in the incident after succumbing to a bullet injury. The BMP-II infantry combat vehicles were used for the first time by the army. Drones and helicopters were also deployed to locate the terrorists.

6) The region has witnessed seven terrorist attacks over the past two weeks, resulting in 13 fatalities, including the loss of two soldiers.