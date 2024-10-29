20-yr-old Noida man arrested for threatening Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

Mumbai Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida, identified as Mohammed Tayyab, over issuing death threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and son of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who was recently shot dead on October 12. The arrest has been followed by preparations to transfer Tayyab to Mumbai on a transit remand, reported NDTV.

Police sources indicate that the threats were delivered via messages that were received on Friday evening at Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra area, demanding a ransom under threat of violence against Salman Khan and the MLA. A staff member from Siddique’s office registered a police complaint, leading to the filing of a First Information Report. Following investigations, authorities traced the messages back to Tayyab, resulting in his arrest.

A day ago, Pappu Yadav, an independent Member of Parliament (MP) representing Purnia in Bihar, allegedly received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In an audio clip, the caller warned Yadav, stating his activities were being closely monitored and would be killed if he continued to involve in matters concerning Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

This alleged threat came shortly after Yadav posted on X, expressing his support for Salman Khan amidst ongoing threats to the actor's life from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Yadav reported the threat to Bihar Director General of Police, calling for immediate action. Pappu Yadav has also appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for enhanced security, referencing threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Currently under ‘Y’ level security, Yadav’s situation will be further assessed, with Purnia Superintendent of Police Karthikeya Sharma indicating that additional protective measures may be considered pending an official investigation.