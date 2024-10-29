Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Nagpur police identify suspect behind hoax bomb threats to airlines

Nagpur police identify suspect behind hoax bomb threats to airlines

Uikey sent emails to various government bodies, including the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Railway Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy, airline offices

Kanpur School Bomb Threats
"A special team has been formed to arrest Uikey," he said, adding that he will be apprehended him soon. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur have identified a 35-year-old man from Gondia in the state as the person behind a spate of hoax bomb threats that triggered panic, caused flight delays and led to increased security at airports and other establishments, an official said.

The Nagpur city police's special branch has identified the man as Jagdish Uikey, an author of a book on terrorism, who was arrested in 2021 in a case, he said.

"Uikey is currently on the run after these emails were atraced back to him," the senior police official said.

The investigation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Khedkar uncovered detailed information linking Uikey to the emails.

Uikey sent emails to various government bodies, including the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Railway Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy, airline offices, the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the official said.

On Monday, the Nagpur police stepped up security outside Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence in the city after Uikey sent an email threatening to protest unless given a chance to present his information on the secret terror code he claimed to have deciphered. He also requested a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss his knowledge of terror threats, he added.

Uikey's email sent on October 21 to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and also forwarded to the DGP and RPF, led to security measures at railway stations, the official said.

More From This Section

MP Pappu Yadav writes to Amit Shah over 'death threat' from Bishnoi gang

LIVE news: PM Modi to launch health coverage for senior citizens above 70 today

Akhnoor attack: 3 terrorist killed in 27-hour op; army dog dies from injury

20-yr-old Noida man arrested for threatening Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

Diljit's concert leaves JLN Stadium in a mess, athletes' training impacted

"A special team has been formed to arrest Uikey," he said, adding that he will be apprehended him soon.

In 13 days till October 26, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media, the government agencies earlier said. On October 22 alone, around 50 flights, including 13 each of IndiGo and Air India received bomb threats, sources earlier said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Over 60 flights get bomb threats on Monday; 410 hoax calls in last 15 days

At least 50 Indian flights receive bomb threats; 2 diverted on Sunday

Govt issues advisory to social media apps amid rising hoax bomb calls

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu vows action amid surge in hoax bomb threats

Safety fears rise for Indian airlines as over 70 flights get bomb threats

Topics :Bomb Threat CallsNagpurAirline IndiGo

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story