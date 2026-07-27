Govt defines letter, parcel categories; notifies new Speed Post rates

Any written, drawn, printed, or a package containing complimentary items or items having no resale value will fall under the letter category, and the rest of the items will be classified as parcel items, a government notification clarifying postal items said on Monday.

The Department of Post has also notified rates of 24 Speed Post and 48 Speed Post for retail and bulk customers.

According to the notification, banking, financial services and insurance items like welcome kits or letters, passbooks, cheque books, bank statements, plastic cards, debit cards and credit cards will fall under the category of letter.

The letter category will also include government documents such as PAN Cards, Aadhaar cards, Electoral Photo Identity cards, passports, driving licenses and items, up to 500 grams, like Rakhi envelopes or packages, greeting cards or packages, except merchandise or commercial items.

All items other than the items referred to in Note 1 shall be dealt with under parcel category," the notification said. For retail customers, there is no change in service rates but it has additionally notified rates for bulk booking in the letter category. An item booked under 24 Speed Post will cost in the range of Rs 38 to Rs 186 apiece based on the weight and distance of destination with effect from August 1 for retail customers. The new 24 Speed Post and 48 Speed Post promise delivery within specified time of 24 hours and 48 hours. A contractual bulk customer will have to pay Rs 38 to Rs 100 for 24-hour speed post service, and Rs 48 to Rs 72 for 48-hour speed post service.