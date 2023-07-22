Home / India News / Govt employees must work with complete dedication: Union Minister Sonowal

Govt employees must work with complete dedication: Union Minister Sonowal

Interacting with the newly appointed candidates, Sonowal called upon them to commit themselves to the service of the nation and become 'Karmayogi' in line with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission by 2047

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday appealed to newly-appointed government employees to work with complete dedication and commitment for the development of the country.

He also urged them to ensure a healthy body and mind for better focus and efficient performance in their jobs.

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways was speaking at a Rozgar Mela here, organised as part of a nationwide programme in 44 venues which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the virtual mode.

As many as 211 candidates received appointment letters to different departments and organisations of the Government of India at the function here, an official release said.

The candidates were from 12 eastern states Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Orissa, Sikkim, Tripura and West Bengal.

Interacting with the newly appointed candidates, Sonowal called upon them to commit themselves to the service of the nation and become 'Karmayogi' in line with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission by 2047.

Sonowal said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has become one of the strongest nations in the world. As all of us work together with complete dedication and commitment towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, I call upon all of you to become Karmayogis and commit yourself to the cause of nation-building."

Sonowal, who also holds the AYUSH ministry, also encouraged the newly appointed employees to do Yoga regularly.

Sonowal said, "Yoga is the science of life. All of us must embrace this wonder of our rich heritage and become healthy and happy. Not only yoga helps you to live better, but it will also improve your strength to focus better and perform your tasks efficiently."

"With the growing popularity of Yoga across the world for the last nine years, Yoga Day has become a popular event of the UN, which yet again proves the magnificence of India's heritage and its intent to enrich the quality of lives of the people," he added.

Also Read

Swearing-in-ceremony of Meghalaya's NPP-led govt likely on Tuesday

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Be ready to tackle floods: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells officials

Assamese culture benefitted from richness of Bodo art, literature: CM

Symbol of self-respect for 1.42 bn Indians: Sonowal on new Parliament

Will present our view on Manipur incident in Parliament, says Rijiju

4 mini Amazons to be built at all points of Gurugram cloverleaf on NH-48

G20 draft tweaked to reflect dissent on cutting 'unabated' fossil fuels

Punjab to open training centres to impart coaching to UPSC aspirants: Mann

Swach Bharat Abhiyan had profound impact on temples: RSS chief Bhagwat

Topics :Sarbananda SonowalGovt employees

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story